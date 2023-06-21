Restaurant Burglary: 3 Monticello Men Nabbed By Surveillance Video, Police Say

The three, all Sullivan County residents, from Monticello, were arrested on Sunday, June 18 by the Monticello Police for the burglary at the NY Deli and Grill at 17 Liberty St. in Monticello.

The burglary took place on Saturday, June 10, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police.

An investigation revealed that at around 11:35 p.m., Leonard Jacobs, age 41, used a piece of asphalt to break the front door window of the restaurant, Johnstone said.

Johnstone said that Jacobs was then, joined by the other two men, including Joshua Carree, age 29, and David Ward, age 59, and the three entered the store to steal items and returned at two times to steal more items.

The proceeds taken during the burglary included $2,600 in items and $500 in cash, he added.

The suspects were identified through video surveillance from the store and surrounding businesses.

The charges follow:

Jacobs was charged with three counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny.

Carree was charged with three counts of burglary and grand larceny.

Ward was charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Jacobs and Carree were released on their own recognizance. Ward was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail due to having seven prior felony convictions.

