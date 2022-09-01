Suspect With Criminal History Nabbed For Smash-Grab Burglary At Saugerties Store, Police Say

Contact Us
Breaking News: Area Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Young Child
Michael Mashburn
Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Google Maps street view

A man with a history of smashing his way into Hudson Valley businesses is once again behind bars for allegedly breaking into a smoke shop.

In Ulster County, police in Saugerties were called at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, with reports of a commercial burglar alarm at the Smokers Choice store, located on Ulster Avenue.

When police arrived, they found that someone had shattered the front glass door out, police said. A search of the store found it was empty.

A manager arrived a short time later and discovered that an undisclosed amount of cash had been swiped from the register, according to police.

Detectives eventually determined that the culprit was 51-year-old William Monarch, of Kingston.

Police found Monarch in Kingston the following afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 30, and arrested him on charges of felony burglary and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and ordered held at the Ulster County Jail without bail.

A convicted felon, Monarch previously served two years in prison for a 2009 burglary in Ulster County, records show.

In November 2011, he was again arrested for twice burglarizing the Getty Mart in Kingston, located on Washington and Lucas avenues.

In that incident, police said he smashed a front glass door before stealing cigarettes and cash. 

