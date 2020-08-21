Suspect Nabbed In Series Of New Paltz Burglaries, Larcenies

New Paltz police arrested a Lloyd man in connection with a rash of burglaries and larcenies.

After a month-long investigation into reports of two burglaries at an area car wash on different occasions and several car break-ins, detectives established probable cause to charge Dominik Teroni Jr. of Highland. 46, and announced the charges on Friday, Aug. 21.

The incidents took place between Tuesday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 21.

Teroni was ultimately charged with

one felony count of third-degree burglary

two felony counts of second-degree criminal mischief

two felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny

one misdemeanor count of attempted petit larceny

Teroni was sent to Ulster County Jail with no bail.

