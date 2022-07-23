Contact Us
Breaking News: Man From Region Sentenced For Smuggling Vietnamese Nationals Into US
Saugerties Man Flushed Victim's Dentures Down Toilet, Broke Their Glasses, Cops Say

Michael Mashburn
Saugerties Police arrested Robert Amirault Thursday, July 21, stemming from an alleged domestic incident on Partition Street.
A Hudson Valley man is facing charges after his alleged bizarre behavior during a domestic dispute.

In Ulster County, Saugerties Police were called at around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, with reports of an altercation at a home on Partition Street.

Officers determined that at some point during the dispute, Robert Amirault, age 45, had destroyed the victim’s dentures by flushing them down a toilet and broke a pair of the victim’s reading glasses, police said.

Amirault was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

A booking photo released by Saugerties Police shows him with injuries to his face and a large bandage on his cheek. It's unclear if those injuries were sustained during Thursday's incident. 

Amirault was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. 

A judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim. 

