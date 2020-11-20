Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

Motorist Threatens Victim With Knife During Road-Rage Incident In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
According to troopers in Middletown, the incident took place at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the city of Crawford.
According to troopers in Middletown, the incident took place at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the city of Crawford. Photo Credit: Pixabay

State police charged a man from the area after he threatened another driver with a military-style knife during a road-rage incident, ultimately using it to damage the other driver's car. 

According to troopers in Middletown, the incident took place at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the city of Crawford. 

Police said that 32-year-old Peter Tighe was driving his 2012 Subaru Outback alongside another driver in a 2011 Toyota Tundra on Route 302. 

He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 17 and Collabar Road, police said, got out of his vehicle, and began arguing with the other driver before brandishing the knife and damaging the Toyota. 

After the incident, troopers said they were quickly able to locate Tighe's vehicle. 

Tighe was charged with the felony of third-degree criminal mischief and the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing.

He will appear in the Town of Crawfod court in December for sentencing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.