Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown By Location Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties
Police & Fire

Marijuana, Untaxed Cigarettes, $16,000 Recovered At Ulster County Laundromat Front

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The laundromat, located at 9-13 East O'Reilly Street in Kingston.
The laundromat, located at 9-13 East O'Reilly Street in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The 71-year-old owner of the East O'Reilly Street Laundromat in Kingston was arrested after a search warrant turned up a large amount of marijuana, THC edibles, untaxed cigarettes and over $16,000 in cash were found at the establishment. 

According to police, a warrant was executed at the laundromat on Monday, Nov. 16 after probable cause was established during an investigation by the Department of Taxation and Finance and the Kingston Police Department's Special Investigation's Unit into reported marijuana and cigarette sales. 

Authorities also found business records detailing the illicit sales that had taken place, according to police. 

Owner Joseph W. Rapp was charged with the felony of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and slapped with numerous code violations by the city's building department. The charge could carry up to seven years of prison time, if Rapp is convicted.  

An investigation is still ongoing, police said, and additional charges are pending. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.