Marijuana, Untaxed Cigarettes, $16,000 Recovered At Ulster County Laundromat Front

The 71-year-old owner of the East O'Reilly Street Laundromat in Kingston was arrested after a search warrant turned up a large amount of marijuana, THC edibles, untaxed cigarettes and over $16,000 in cash were found at the establishment.

According to police, a warrant was executed at the laundromat on Monday, Nov. 16 after probable cause was established during an investigation by the Department of Taxation and Finance and the Kingston Police Department's Special Investigation's Unit into reported marijuana and cigarette sales.

Authorities also found business records detailing the illicit sales that had taken place, according to police.

Owner Joseph W. Rapp was charged with the felony of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and slapped with numerous code violations by the city's building department. The charge could carry up to seven years of prison time, if Rapp is convicted.

An investigation is still ongoing, police said, and additional charges are pending.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.