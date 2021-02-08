Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Police & Fire

Man Busted For DWI With Infant In Car Following Crash In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley man was busted for an alleged DWI with an infant in the car following a single-vehicle crash.
A Hudson Valley man was busted for an alleged DWI with an infant in the car following a single-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge via Pixabay

A Hudson Valley man was busted for an alleged DWI with an infant in the car following a single-vehicle crash.

Osgual Omar Romero-Godoy, age 20, of Stormville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 7, by Yorktown Police following a single-vehicle on Curry Street in Yorktown, the department said.

According to police, officers responded to the crash and found Romero-Godoy who said there was a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle.

Officers found the infant in the backseat, not in a car seat, but in a seatbelt with a cut in the area of his mouth, police said.

The child's mother was called and arrived on the scene and the infant was taken to the Westchester Medical Center to be evaluated.

Following an investigation at the scene, it was determined that Romero-Godoy was allegedly driving while intoxicated and was arrested, police said.

A test showed that he had a blood-alcohol level of over .08 percent, police said. 

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI with a child in the car
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • DWI
  • Driving with a BAC of over .08 percent
  • Seat belt violation/child not in a car seat
  • Speed unreasonable
  • Tinted windows
  • Unsafe lane movement

He was released on his own recognizance following arraignment.

