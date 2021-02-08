Man Busted For DWI With Infant In Car Following Crash In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was busted for an alleged DWI with an infant in the car following a single-vehicle crash.

Osgual Omar Romero-Godoy, age 20, of Stormville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 7, by Yorktown Police following a single-vehicle on Curry Street in Yorktown, the department said.

According to police, officers responded to the crash and found Romero-Godoy who said there was a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle.

Officers found the infant in the backseat, not in a car seat, but in a seatbelt with a cut in the area of his mouth, police said.

The child's mother was called and arrived on the scene and the infant was taken to the Westchester Medical Center to be evaluated.

Following an investigation at the scene, it was determined that Romero-Godoy was allegedly driving while intoxicated and was arrested, police said.

A test showed that he had a blood-alcohol level of over .08 percent, police said.

He was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated DWI with a child in the car

Endangering the welfare of a child

DWI

Driving with a BAC of over .08 percent

Seat belt violation/child not in a car seat

Speed unreasonable

Tinted windows

Unsafe lane movement

He was released on his own recognizance following arraignment.

