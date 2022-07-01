Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Strong Thunderstorms Will Put Damper On Start Of July 4th Weekend: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Saugerties Home, Threatening Violence

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Michael Newman
Michael Newman Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Hudson Valley home and threatening residents.

Saugerties Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, with reports of a fight in progress at a home on Washington Avenue.

Another 911 call reported a burglary in the same area.

When officers arrived, they determined that Michael Newman, age 36, had forced his way into the home and threatened to physically harm people inside.

Newman fled before police arrived, but was arrested the following day.

He’s now facing charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.