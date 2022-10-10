Father, Daughter Accused Of Assaulting Person In Mamakating After Verbal Altercation

A father and daughter from the region have been charged with allegedly assaulting viscously attacking another person.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the town of Mamakating.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence on Hamilton Road in the town of Mamakating for a report of an assault.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mato Hicks, age 46, and his daughter, Penelope Hicks, age 19, both from the town of Mamakating, assaulted an individual following a verbal altercation, Nevel said.

When the victim began to record the incident on his cell phone, Mato Hicks repeatedly struck the victim in the face multiple times, he added.

Penelope Hicks then put the victim in a choke hold while Mato Hicks continued to strike him in the face and then broke his cell phone, state police said.

The victim suffered lacerations and bruising and was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill for evaluation.

Penelope Hicks was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.

Mato Hicks was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 3.

A full order of protection was issued against both suspects.

