Breaking News: House Destroyed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Region
Police & Fire

Beloved Rondout Valley Teacher Killed In Head-On Marbletown Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A beloved teacher was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Ulster County on Route 209 in Marbletown around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.

Ulster County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a two-car, serious, physical injury crash at 4174 Route 209 between Old Kings Highway and Kapetanakis Lane, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

An initial investigation revealed a 2001 Porsche Boxster was traveling north on Route 209 when it crossed into the southbound traffic lane and struck a 2017 Toyota Prius head-on, police said.

The driver of the Porsche was identified as Carol Sturm, 73, of Accord. She was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained from the crash, the department said.

Strum was a teacher at Rondout Valley High School in Accord.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as a 74-year-old male from Rosendale. 

He was transported by Marbletown Rescue Squad to MidHudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation remains open at this time.

