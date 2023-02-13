Accord Man Blocks Roadway With Truck, Camper, Refuses To Move Police Say

A 53-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation after he blocked an area roadway for more than 90 minutes after parking his truck and camping trailer across the road.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Route 212 in the town of Saugerties.

Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call for a report of a pick-up truck with an attached camping trailer that had parked sideways on the New York State Thruway overpass, blocking all four lanes of traffic on Route 212, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, they encountered 53-year-old Joseph Britt Jr., of Accord, and Garryowen, Montana, who was standing outside his vehicle with his dog.

Britt, who was agitated, told officers that his children had been taken away from him seven years ago and that he was frustrated over the legal system in Ulster County, Sinagra said.

Britt then told officers that he had issues with the federal government which attempted to wage war on him because he was a past presidential candidate.

Britt continued his rant stating the FBI and CIA had deemed him as Jesus Christ and occasionally the anti-Christ, Sinagra added.

A file check on Britt revealed a warrant for his arrest out of Powder River, Montana, however, the warrant was not extraditable.

Officers took Britt into custody, finding Britt in possession of two knives. Britt was transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing.

The Thruway was closed down in both directions, while police cleared the vehicle and camper with a Saugerties Police K9 explosives team. The vehicle was then removed from the scene, at which time both Route 212 and the Thruway reopened.

Britt was transported by police to the Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation, Sinagra said.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Dept., NYS Police, and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

