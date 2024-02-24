Light Snow 34°

Plattekill Man With 27 Arrests Busted Again For Robbery, Police Say

A man with 27 prior arrests who is on parole has been busted again for allegedly robbing a Hudson Valley gas station.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Ulster County resident Michael J. Brooks, age 62, of Plattekill, was charged on Friday, Feb. 23 in the town of Lloyd.

According to Lloyd Police Chief James Janso, Brooks robbed the Mobil gas station on Grand Street in Highland of $2,800 on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Brooks was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Grand larceny
  • Criminal possession of stolen property 

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. 

Lloyd Police were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police, Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police.

