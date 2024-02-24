Plattekill Man With 27 Arrests Busted Again For Robbery, Police Say

Ulster County resident Michael J. Brooks, age 62, of Plattekill, was charged on Friday, Feb. 23 in the town of Lloyd.

According to Lloyd Police Chief James Janso, Brooks robbed the Mobil gas station on Grand Street in Highland of $2,800 on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Brooks was charged with:

Robbery

Grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Lloyd Police were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police, Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police.

