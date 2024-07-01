Catskill Park Plane Crash IDs: 5 Killed Were Family Members

The single-engine Piper PA-46 went down in Catskill Park around 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the small Delaware County village of Sidney.

According to the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane had departed from Oneonta about 20 minutes earlier.

Drones, ATVs, and helicopters were used during the hours-long search, leading to the discovery of debris and, ultimately, to the downed aircraft, according to New York State Police.

The family members were from the state of George, and have been identified as:

Roger Beggs, age 76

Laura VanEpps, age 43

Ryan VanEpps, age 42

James R. VanEpps, age 12

Harrison VanEpps, age 10

State Police say the plane was traveling to West Virginia to refuel with its ultimate destination as Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the crash investigation.

Catskill Park comprises about 700,000 acres in Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

Original report - Plane Missing After Crashing With 5 Aboard In Catskill Park

