Sullivan County Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Fatal Ulster County Stabbing

A 21-year-old Sullivan County man pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter nearly a year after he was arrested for stabbing a man to death in a driveway after an altercation in Ulster County, and is expected to serve a sentence of 18 years in prison.

Tiquan Underwood admitted during a digital court proceeding on Wednesday, Nov. 18 that he intended to cause serious injury to 24-year-old Jomar Gonzalez when he stabbed him in a parking lot near Route 209 in Wawarsing on Dec. 3 of 2019 at approximately 9 p.m., according to the office of Ulster County District Attorney Dave Clegg.

After the stabbing, Gonzalez was reportedly rushed to the Ellenville Regional Hospital by friends, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Underwood, who was unable to leave the scene because his vehicle was trapped in a snowbank, reportedly called 911 from the scene and claimed that both he and Gonzalez had been the victims of an assault involving several individuals.

Police noted upon their arrival, however, that Underwood has not suffered any injuries. The knife used in the stabbing was recovered by the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit and used to connect Underwood to the stabbing.

“The swift response by the New York State Police in recovering and documenting evidence in this case played a significant role in assisting our office in holding Underwood responsible for this senseless killing," said Clegg in a press release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.