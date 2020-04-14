Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Hundreds of Ulster County and Sullivan County residents are still without power following Monday’s thunder and wind storm.

As of 10:45 a.m., on Tuesday, April 14, NYSEG was reporting 52 outages in Sullivan County and three in Ulster, while Central Hudson had no outages in Sullivan, and 359 in Ulster.

Outages were reported in Gardiner, Lloyd, Marlborough, New Paltz, Plattekill, Shandaken, Bethel, Callicoon, Liberty, and Tusten.

According to Central Hudson, “crews and personnel from other utilities will continue to work on power restoration from yesterday's high wind activity. We expect that repairs will likely take place today and Wednesday. Estimated Restoration Times will be posted on this website as soon as they become available.”

