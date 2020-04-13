Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power, Brings Down Trees, Power Lines In Ulster, Sullivan

Hundreds of Ulster and Sullivan County residents have been left in the dark as storms roll through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 50 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, Central Hudson was reporting that 1,991 of its 90,1000 Ulster County residents were reporting power outages, while NYSEG was reporting 352 outages in Sullivan County, with an additional 59 in Ulster.

The bulk of the outages were in Esopus, which was reporting 1,063 outages.

Other outages were reported in Gardiner, Hurley, Kingston, Lloyd, Marlborough, New Palz, Olive, Plattekill, Rochester, Rosendale, Saugerties, Shawangunk, Ulster, Wawarsing, Woodstock, Bethel, Delaware, Fallsburg, Hancock, Highland, Liberty, Monticello, Rockland, Andes, Hardenburgh, Middletown and Shandaken.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.