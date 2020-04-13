Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
News

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power, Brings Down Trees, Power Lines In Ulster, Sullivan

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Monday, April 13, 2020.
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Monday, April 13, 2020. Photo Credit: Central Hudson Utilities

Hundreds of Ulster and Sullivan County residents have been left in the dark as storms roll through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 50 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, Central Hudson was reporting that 1,991 of its 90,1000 Ulster County residents were reporting power outages, while NYSEG was reporting 352 outages in Sullivan County, with an additional 59 in Ulster.

The bulk of the outages were in Esopus, which was reporting 1,063 outages.

Other outages were reported in Gardiner, Hurley, Kingston, Lloyd, Marlborough, New Palz, Olive, Plattekill, Rochester, Rosendale, Saugerties, Shawangunk, Ulster, Wawarsing, Woodstock, Bethel, Delaware, Fallsburg, Hancock, Highland, Liberty, Monticello, Rockland, Andes, Hardenburgh, Middletown and Shandaken.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.