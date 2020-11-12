Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
News

COVID-19: Saugerties School District Goes Remote After Increase In Cases

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Saugerties Senior High School
Saugerties Senior High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Saugerties School District has shifted from in-person to remote classes after an "increase in cases," according to Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt. 

The district's high school, elementary schools and secondary schools will all shift to online classes starting on Friday, Dec. 11 until Monday, Jan. 4. Then, the schools will shift to a hybrid model with both in-person and online classes. 

Students will attend classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to a broadcast from the student-run Sawyer News Network. The district's picture day, student reporters said, will be rescheduled as a result of the shift.

"There are many factors that must be measured, including the social and emotional wellbeing of our Saugerties CSD community," said Reinhardt in a Thursday, Dec. 10 letter to parents. "Our faculty, staff and students have been amazing in terms of their flexibility and their attitudes. They have continually gone above and beyond to help us maintain our in-person learning platform."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.