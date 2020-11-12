COVID-19: Saugerties School District Goes Remote After Increase In Cases

The Saugerties School District has shifted from in-person to remote classes after an "increase in cases," according to Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt.

The district's high school, elementary schools and secondary schools will all shift to online classes starting on Friday, Dec. 11 until Monday, Jan. 4. Then, the schools will shift to a hybrid model with both in-person and online classes.

Students will attend classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to a broadcast from the student-run Sawyer News Network. The district's picture day, student reporters said, will be rescheduled as a result of the shift.

"There are many factors that must be measured, including the social and emotional wellbeing of our Saugerties CSD community," said Reinhardt in a Thursday, Dec. 10 letter to parents. "Our faculty, staff and students have been amazing in terms of their flexibility and their attitudes. They have continually gone above and beyond to help us maintain our in-person learning platform."

