COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

There continue to be newly reported cases related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in both Ulster and Sullivan counties.

As of Monday, May 11, there have been a total of 1,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with nearly 900 still active.

In Sullivan County, there have been 1,018 confirmed cases, with 337 still active.

Health officials in Ulster said that 637 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 681 patients in Sullivan have recovered.

There have been 58 COVID-19 fatalities in Ulster, and 25 in Sullivan County since the outbreak began in early March.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 187;

Ulster: 175;

Plattekill: 144;

Lloyd: 137;

Wawarsing: 120;

Marlborough: 113;

Shawangunk: 101;

Saugerties: 89;

New Paltz: 80;

Esopus: 65;

Hurley: 36;

Rosendale: 34;

Rochester: 34;

Gardiner: 32;

Woodstock: 30

Marbletown: 22;

Olive: 14;

Shandaken: 9;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 198;

South Fallsburg: 157;

Monticello: 143;

Bloomingburg: 97;

Wurtsboro: 40;

Rock Hill: 34;

Woodbourne: 26;

Fallsburgh: 26;

Woodridge: 24;

Livingston Manor: 26;

Woodridge: 25;

Loch Sheldrake: 23;

Hurleyville: 20;

Glen Spey: 15;

Forestburgh: 12;

Mountainville: 10;

Kiamesha Lake: 10;

Mountaindale: 10;

Forestburgh: 10;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Ferndale: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

