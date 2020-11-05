COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

There continue to be newly reported cases related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in both Ulster and Sullivan counties.
As of Monday, May 11, there have been a total of 1,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with nearly 900 still active.
In Sullivan County, there have been 1,018 confirmed cases, with 337 still active.
Health officials in Ulster said that 637 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 681 patients in Sullivan have recovered.
There have been 58 COVID-19 fatalities in Ulster, and 25 in Sullivan County since the outbreak began in early March.
In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:
- City of Kingston: 187;
- Ulster: 175;
- Plattekill: 144;
- Lloyd: 137;
- Wawarsing: 120;
- Marlborough: 113;
- Shawangunk: 101;
- Saugerties: 89;
- New Paltz: 80;
- Esopus: 65;
- Hurley: 36;
- Rosendale: 34;
- Rochester: 34;
- Gardiner: 32;
- Woodstock: 30
- Marbletown: 22;
- Olive: 14;
- Shandaken: 9;
- Denning: 2;
- Kingston: 1;
- Hardenburgh: 0.
Cases in Sullivan County:
- Liberty: 198;
- South Fallsburg: 157;
- Monticello: 143;
- Bloomingburg: 97;
- Wurtsboro: 40;
- Rock Hill: 34;
- Woodbourne: 26;
- Fallsburgh: 26;
- Woodridge: 24;
- Livingston Manor: 26;
- Woodridge: 25;
- Loch Sheldrake: 23;
- Hurleyville: 20;
- Glen Spey: 15;
- Forestburgh: 12;
- Mountainville: 10;
- Kiamesha Lake: 10;
- Mountaindale: 10;
- Forestburgh: 10;
- Barryville: <10;
- Bethel: <10;
- Burlingham: <10;
- Callicoon: <10;
- Callicoon Center: <10;
- Claryville: <10;
- Cochecton: <10;
- Cuddebackville: <10;
- Eldred: <10;
- Ferndale: <10;
- Fremont Center: <10;
- Glen Wild: <10;
- Grahamsville: <10;
- Hankins: <10;
- Harris: <10;
- Highland Lake: <10;
- Hortonville: <10;
- Jeffersonville: <10;
- Kauneonga Lake: <10;
- Kenoza Lake: <10;
- Lake Huntington: <10;
- Long Eddy: <10;
- Mongaup Valley: <10;
- Narrowsburg:<10;
- Neversink: <10;
- North Branch: <10;
- Obernberg: <10;
- Parksville: <10;
- Phillipsport: <10;
- Pond Eddy: <10;
- Roscoe: <10;
- Smallwood: <10;
- Summitville: <10;
- Swan Lake: <10;
- Thompsonville: <10;
- Westbrookville: <10;
- White Lake: <10;
- White Sulphur Springs: <10;
- Youngsville: <10;
- Yulan: <10.
According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.
