Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard To Track How Close Regions Are To Reopening
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 11 (the darker regions represent more cases). Photo Credit: Ulster County
The Sullivan County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 11 (the darker regions represent more cases). Photo Credit: Sullivan County

There continue to be newly reported cases related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in both Ulster and Sullivan counties.

As of Monday, May 11, there have been a total of 1,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with nearly 900 still active.

In Sullivan County, there have been 1,018 confirmed cases, with 337 still active.

Health officials in Ulster said that 637 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 681 patients in Sullivan have recovered.

There have been 58 COVID-19 fatalities in Ulster, and 25 in Sullivan County since the outbreak began in early March.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 187;
  • Ulster: 175;
  • Plattekill: 144;
  • Lloyd: 137;
  • Wawarsing: 120;
  • Marlborough: 113;
  • Shawangunk: 101;
  • Saugerties: 89;
  • New Paltz: 80;
  • Esopus: 65;
  • Hurley: 36;
  • Rosendale: 34;
  • Rochester: 34;
  • Gardiner: 32;
  • Woodstock: 30
  • Marbletown: 22;
  • Olive: 14;
  • Shandaken: 9;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

  • Liberty: 198;
  • South Fallsburg: 157;
  • Monticello: 143;
  • Bloomingburg: 97;
  • Wurtsboro: 40;
  • Rock Hill: 34;
  • Woodbourne: 26;
  • Fallsburgh: 26;
  • Woodridge: 24;
  • Livingston Manor: 26;
  • Woodridge: 25;
  • Loch Sheldrake: 23;
  • Hurleyville: 20;
  • Glen Spey: 15;
  • Forestburgh: 12;
  • Mountainville: 10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: 10;
  • Mountaindale: 10;
  • Forestburgh: 10;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Ferndale: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Harris: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

