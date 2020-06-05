Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The Sullivan County COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Photo Credit: Sullivan County
The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (the darker regions represent more cases). Photo Credit: Ulster County

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in both Ulster and Sullivan counties continues to be on the rise.

As of Wednesday, May 6, there have been a total of 1,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 837 still active. In Sullivan County, there have been 975 confirmed cases, with 377 still active. Health officials in Ulster said that 604 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 598 patients in Sullivan have recovered.

There have been 49 COVID-19 fatalities in Ulster, and 25 in Sullivan County since the outbreak began in early March.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 176;
  • Ulster: 150;
  • Plattekill: 134;
  • Lloyd: 125;
  • Marlborough: 110;
  • Wawarsing: 106;
  • Shawangunk: 103;
  • Saugerties: 89;
  • New Paltz: 82;
  • Esopus: 61;
  • Rosendale: 33;
  • Rochester: 32;
  • Gardiner: 31;
  • Hurley: 30;
  • Woodstock: 25
  • Marbletown: 20;
  • Olive: 13;
  • Shandaken: 8;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

  • Liberty: 181;
  • South Fallsburg: 144;
  • Monticello: 143;
  • Bloomingburg: 97;
  • Wurtsboro: 39;
  • Rock Hill: 34;
  • Woodbourne: 26;
  • Woodridge: 24;
  • Livingston Manor: 26;
  • Woodridge: 25;
  • Loch Sheldrake: 21;
  • Hurleyville: 20;
  • Glen Spey: 15;
  • Forestburgh: 11;
  • Mountainville: 10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: 10;
  • Mountaindale: 10;
  • Forestburgh: 10;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Ferndale: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Harris: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.

