COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in both Ulster and Sullivan counties continues to be on the rise.
As of Wednesday, May 6, there have been a total of 1,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 837 still active. In Sullivan County, there have been 975 confirmed cases, with 377 still active. Health officials in Ulster said that 604 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 598 patients in Sullivan have recovered.
There have been 49 COVID-19 fatalities in Ulster, and 25 in Sullivan County since the outbreak began in early March.
In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:
- City of Kingston: 176;
- Ulster: 150;
- Plattekill: 134;
- Lloyd: 125;
- Marlborough: 110;
- Wawarsing: 106;
- Shawangunk: 103;
- Saugerties: 89;
- New Paltz: 82;
- Esopus: 61;
- Rosendale: 33;
- Rochester: 32;
- Gardiner: 31;
- Hurley: 30;
- Woodstock: 25
- Marbletown: 20;
- Olive: 13;
- Shandaken: 8;
- Denning: 2;
- Kingston: 1;
- Hardenburgh: 0.
Cases in Sullivan County:
- Liberty: 181;
- South Fallsburg: 144;
- Monticello: 143;
- Bloomingburg: 97;
- Wurtsboro: 39;
- Rock Hill: 34;
- Woodbourne: 26;
- Woodridge: 24;
- Livingston Manor: 26;
- Woodridge: 25;
- Loch Sheldrake: 21;
- Hurleyville: 20;
- Glen Spey: 15;
- Forestburgh: 11;
- Mountainville: 10;
- Kiamesha Lake: 10;
- Mountaindale: 10;
- Forestburgh: 10;
- Barryville: <10;
- Bethel: <10;
- Burlingham: <10;
- Callicoon: <10;
- Callicoon Center: <10;
- Claryville: <10;
- Cochecton: <10;
- Cuddebackville: <10;
- Eldred: <10;
- Ferndale: <10;
- Fremont Center: <10;
- Glen Wild: <10;
- Grahamsville: <10;
- Hankins: <10;
- Harris: <10;
- Highland Lake: <10;
- Hortonville: <10;
- Jeffersonville: <10;
- Kauneonga Lake: <10;
- Kenoza Lake: <10;
- Lake Huntington: <10;
- Long Eddy: <10;
- Mongaup Valley: <10;
- Narrowsburg:<10;
- Neversink: <10;
- North Branch: <10;
- Obernberg: <10;
- Parksville: <10;
- Phillipsport: <10;
- Pond Eddy: <10;
- Roscoe: <10;
- Smallwood: <10;
- Summitville: <10;
- Swan Lake: <10;
- Thompsonville: <10;
- Westbrookville: <10;
- White Lake: <10;
- White Sulphur Springs: <10;
- Youngsville: <10;
- Yulan: <10.
According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.
