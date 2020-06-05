COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in both Ulster and Sullivan counties continues to be on the rise.

As of Wednesday, May 6, there have been a total of 1,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 837 still active. In Sullivan County, there have been 975 confirmed cases, with 377 still active. Health officials in Ulster said that 604 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 598 patients in Sullivan have recovered.

There have been 49 COVID-19 fatalities in Ulster, and 25 in Sullivan County since the outbreak began in early March.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 176;

Ulster: 150;

Plattekill: 134;

Lloyd: 125;

Marlborough: 110;

Wawarsing: 106;

Shawangunk: 103;

Saugerties: 89;

New Paltz: 82;

Esopus: 61;

Rosendale: 33;

Rochester: 32;

Gardiner: 31;

Hurley: 30;

Woodstock: 25

Marbletown: 20;

Olive: 13;

Shandaken: 8;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 181;

South Fallsburg: 144;

Monticello: 143;

Bloomingburg: 97;

Wurtsboro: 39;

Rock Hill: 34;

Woodbourne: 26;

Woodridge: 24;

Livingston Manor: 26;

Woodridge: 25;

Loch Sheldrake: 21;

Hurleyville: 20;

Glen Spey: 15;

Forestburgh: 11;

Mountainville: 10;

Kiamesha Lake: 10;

Mountaindale: 10;

Forestburgh: 10;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Ferndale: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.

