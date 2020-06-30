Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, New Cases Per County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the Hudson Valley
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the Hudson Valley Photo Credit: ny.gov

With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, the Hudson Valley has seen a steady number of patients testing positive for the virus.

In New York, 52,025 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 524 (1 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the Hudson Valley, the number of positive cases has remained relatively steady: 

  • Saturday, June 27: 1.0 percent;
  • Sunday, June 28: 0.6 percent;
  • Monday, June 29: 1.0 percent.

New cases were reported in:

  • Westchester: 40;
  • Rockland County: 10;
  • Orange County: 7;
  • Dutchess County: 6;
  • Ulster: 3;
  • Putnam: 1;
  • Sullivan County: 0.

Statewide, there are currently 891 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 13 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,855.

In the past three months, 3,914,938 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 393,454 testing positive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.