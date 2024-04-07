In addition, Hochul said on Sunday, April 7, travelers should allow for extra time, monitor the weather forecast before getting on the road, and pack plenty of water and snacks for the trip.

Additionally, drivers should never pull over on the side of the road to view the eclipse to ensure first responders can get by in an emergency.

Hochul and Administration officials delivered the update virtually and at Niagara Falls State Park, which is in the path of totality for the eclipse..

“This truly is a once-in-a-generation event, and my administration has been working for 18 months to ensure a safe and enjoyable viewing experience for all," Hochul said. "With our world class parks and charming downtowns, I encourage visitors to come for the eclipse, but stay for all that New York has to offer.”

During the afternoon on Monday, a total eclipse will encompass 29 counties in the western and northern parts of New York State. For other areas of the state that are outside the path of totality, there will still be 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous US will not be until August 2044.

Directing the New York State Police, Department of Transportation (DOT) and Thruway Authority to prepare for a high volume of traffic, Hochul is urging travelers to be patient, be prepared for backups, and always obey traffic rules.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on the shoulder of the highway to view the eclipse. DOT and Thruway will have increased staffing and patrols for maintenance and traffic crews. Additionally, construction and temporary lane closures will be suspended to allow traffic to flow.

During the eclipse, looking directly at the sun without specialized eye protection can result in serious injury. More information and resources available here on iloveny.com.

