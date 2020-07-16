COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

There was a slight downturn in the number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, according to four-day data released Thursday, July 16.

Of the 72,685 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 15 in New York State, 769, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

Sunday, July 12: 0.8 percent

Monday, July 13: 1.6 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 28 (same as a day earlier)

Rockland, 20 (up 10 from a day earlier)

Orange, 17 (down 11 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 20 (up one from a day earlier)

Ulster, 6 (down 10 from a day earlier)

Putnam, 3 (down three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 2 (down one from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 813 (-18)

Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (-23)

Number ICU - 165 (+0)

Number ICU with Intubation - 88 (-6)

Total Discharges - 71,867 (+85)

Deaths - 14

Total Deaths - 25,014

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.