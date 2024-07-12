Body Of Man Who Jumped From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge In Ulster Recovered

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in the town of Ulster.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the Connecticut State Police, an investigation revealed that the man was riding a bicycle on the bridge before stopping mid-span and jumping.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, East Kingston Water Rescue, and New York State Police Aviation responded and searched the area for the body. The search was halted that evening due to darkness, Nevel said.

Nevel said on the morning of Thursday, July 11, the search was resumed, and the Underwater Recovery Team located the body in the afternoon.

State Police have not released the man's name.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.