COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released Saturday, July 18.

Of the 69,817 tests conducted Friday, July 17 in New York State, 754, or 1.08 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Monday, July 13: 1.6 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percent

Thursday, July 16: 0.8 percent

Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 40 (down one from a day earlier)

Orange, 13 (same as a day earlier)

Dutchess, 10 (up four from a day earlier)

Rockland, nine (down three from a day earlier)

Putnam, 4 (up three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 4 (up four from a day earlier)

Ulster, 2 (down two from a day earlier)

There were 11 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, bringing the total to 25,035. There was one COVID death in the Hudson Valley - in Westchester.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 743 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted - 65 (-6)

Number ICU - 172 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+2)

Total Discharges 72,064 - (+94)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 25,035

