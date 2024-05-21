Located in Ulster County in Woodstock, the diner offers the ultimate experience for Cheez-It fans with such treats as a cheezy milkshake, burger, or mac-n-cheese.

"We saw just how far our adventure-seeking Cheez-It fans would go when they Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. last year making the drive to our Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop outpost," said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. "So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again.

"That's why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans' go-to snack nationwide."

Located at 261 Tinker St., in Woodstock, the diner is only open today, Tuesday, May 21, until Sunday, May 26.

The chefs behind the wacky recipes went crazy when presented with the task of creating Cheez-It foods for the masses.

Take the Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream and blended with Cheez-It crackers, caramel, and Cheez-It rim, and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker.

The Cheez-It Burger is just what you would expect: two smashed burgers topped with melted Cheez-It crackers and loaded with toppings.

There's also a biscuit, yep, a biscuit full of Cheez-It crackers and desserts, including a Cheez-It cheesecake and Cheez-It Fries that are tossed ground Cheez-It crackers.

After you've filled up on all the cheezy food, check out the diner's interior, which includes a Cheez-It jukebox that takes Cheez-It crackers to play instead of coins, and there's all kinds of Cheez-It retro decor and iconic 60's music.

And, of course, there's plenty of merchandise to commemorate your visit.

The diner will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, and for Memorial Day weekend, they will be open late until 12 a.m.

When you're done, just be ready to lick all the yellow from your fingers.

