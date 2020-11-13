Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
News

COVID-19: As Cases Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Zak Failla
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo Credit: Ulster County DOH
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County (darker areas represent more cases) on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

Like the rest of the region, state, and country, Ulster and Sullivan counties have seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues its rapid spread.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 23 new cases reported, with eight in Sullivan County as a statewide trend of new COVID-19 cases continues.

There are now 337 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, up from 310 earlier in the week, with 100 in Sullivan, both among the highest numbers in the area since the summer.

A total of 133,900 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 2,713 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 1,876 confirmed cases out of 42,205 tests.

A total of 449 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine.

Ulster has reported 98 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 51 virus-related deaths in Sullivan, with none in the past two weeks.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Friday, Nov. 13, according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 48 active (376 confirmed);
  • Plattekill: 40 (222);
  • Saugerties: 33 (170);
  • Shawangunk: 30 (170);
  • Ulster: 26 (304);
  • New Paltz: 22 (151);
  • Marlborough: 21 (200);
  • Wawarsing: 20 (188);
  • Lloyd: 17 (208);
  • Hurley: 8 (72);
  • Rochester: 8 (58);
  • Esopus: 8 (99);
  • Gardiner: 8 (55);
  • Rosendale: 7 (56).
  • Olive: 6 (24);
  • Denning: 2 (4);
  • Woodstock: 1 (44); 
  • Marbletown: 1 (35);

There are no active cases in Shandaken or the Town of Kingston.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Nov. 13.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 16,231,193 COVID-19 tests, with 545,762 testing positive. A total of 26,055 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

