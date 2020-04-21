COVID-19: 41 New Cases Reported At Sullivan County Care Center

The health commissioner in Sullivan County has announced 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the county-owned and operated care center.

Commissioner Stephanie Brown said the 41 new cases are in addition to the six previous positive cases at Sunset Lake in Liberty.

“This is reflective of the increasing cases in Sullivan County and throughout New York, particularly at nursing care facilities,” Brown said. “We continue to do everything we can to stop further spread, which is why visitation, admissions, and face-to-face medical appointments have all been halted to the Care Center for the past month.”

In addition to the residents, eight staff members at the county nursing home have also tested positive for the virus, said Public Health Director Nancy McGraw.

“The employees have been self-isolating since receiving their results, and the residents have been moved into an isolation ward at the Care Center," McGraw said.

Family members of the infected and exposed have been notified. If an individual responsible for a loved one in the Care Center has not been given a call or email, their relative has not been exposed.

Due to the loss of staff and mandatory isolation, the County is bringing in and training SUNY Sullivan nursing students to serve as nursing assistants.

To date, there have 592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County and 14 deaths.

For more information on the virus and other updates visit the Sullivan County website .

