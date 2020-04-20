Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Deaths, Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Zak Failla
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Ulster County
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Photo Credit: Pixabay
The latest COVID-19 statistics in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, as the number of confirmed cases in Ulster and Sullivan counties are on the rise, even as the hospitalization rate statewide is declining.

There have now been 997 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, which resulted in 16 fatalities. In Sullivan County, there have been 527 total cases, leading to 11 deaths.

More than 3,500 patients in the two counties have tested negatively for COVID-19.

Active Ulster COVID-19 cases by municipality as of Monday, April 20:

  • City of Kingston: 131;
  • Lloyd: 97;
  • Plattekill: 97;
  • Shawangunk: 93;
  • Wawarsing: 87;
  • Marlborough: 79;
  • Saugerties: 65;
  • New Paltz: 65;
  • Ulster: 58;
  • Esopus: 42;
  • Rochester: 32;
  • Rosendale: 25;
  • Hurley: 24;
  • Gardiner: 20;
  • Woodstock: 18;
  • Marbletown: 15;
  • Olive: 12;
  • Shandaken: 6;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

COVID-19 data from individual municipalities in Sullivan County was not released.

There have been 242,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State as of Monday, which has resulted in 13,896 deaths. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 16,303 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized with the virus.

“That number is still horrifically high,” Cuomo said. “The optimist can look and say ‘well the hospitalizations are going down,’ but that’s still 478 New Yorkers who died from this terrible virus.”

