New Snowfall Projection Map: Here's What To Expect Now As Storm Nears Region

Snow is expected to fall starting after daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and end with snow showers shortly following nightfall.

Between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation is expected, with some areas shown in the darkest shade of blue in the image above forecast to see nearly 4 inches.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19 will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds on both days and the high temperature at or around the freezing mark.

The chances have increased for another winter storm on track to arrive during the day on Friday, Jan. 19 that could linger into Friday evening with the potential for accumulating snow.

There's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength and potential snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

