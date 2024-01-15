Here's Projected Timing, Snowfall Amounts For New Winter Storm Taking Aim At Northeast

The time frame for the storm is late Monday night, Jan. 15 into early Tuesday evening, Jan. 16. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com with expected storm arrival times from west to east.)

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a Winter Weather Advisory issued early Monday morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning or evening commutes."

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected, with mixed precipitation expected at times, especially farthest south, including in New York City and on Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

With temperatures at or below freezing throughout the region, including areas farthest south, including Manhattan, this storm is expected to end a record streak of 701 consecutive days without at least 1 inch of snowfall in Central Park. The previous record of 383 days ended on March 21, 1998.

The last snowfall of over 1 inch in Central Park was 1.6 inches on Feb. 13, 2022.

Click on the second image above for expected snowfall projections.

Ahead of the area of the storm, it will be partly to mostly sunny and cold on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, with the high temperature struggling to reach the freezing mark. Wind-chill values will be in the teens and 20s.

Both Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19 will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds both days and the high temperature at or around the freezing mark both days.

The chances have increased for another winter storm on track to arrive during the day on Friday, Jan. 19 that could linger into Friday evening with the potential for accumulating snow.

There's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength and potential snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

