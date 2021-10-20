Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
'It’s A Heart-Pounding Experience,' Says Woman After Claiming $5M NY Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Catherine Bunnell
Catherine Bunnell Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman has claimed a $5,000,000 New York Lottery top prize.

Catherine Bunnell won the prize in the NY Lottery's $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game.

“It’s a heart-pounding experience,” said the resident of the Chenango County town of Bainbridge, located about 30 miles north of Binghamton. 

The NY Lottery said Bunnell purchased the winning ticket at Mirabito, located at 1232 Upper Front St. in Binghamton.

She opted to receive the prize as a single lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings.

