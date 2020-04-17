COVID-19: George Stephanopoulos Latest TV Personality Accused Of Improper Social Distancing

ABC-TV's Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has become the latest TV personality testing positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to draw the ire from some for not allegedly not adequately social distancing.

Days after CNN host Chris Cuomo got into a verbal altercation with a Long Island bicyclist who chided him for not social distancing, Stephanopoulos, who announced this week he tested positive for the virus, has reportedly also been seen out and about in the Hamptons, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

Stephanopoulos announced he tested positive for the virus on his show on Monday, April 13, after his wife, actress/comedian Ali Wentworth, battled the virus for several weeks.

According to the Page Six report, Stephanopoulos visited a pharmacy in East Hampton, a private golf course, and was seen milling about his neighborhood.

Stephanopoulos stated on Good Morning America when he announced his positive diagnosis this week that he’s been asymptomatic and hasn’t suffered much from the virus.

“Ali had a really tough case,” Stephanopoulos said of his wife on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “She was in bed for a couple of weeks. I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills.

“The only thing I could think of is, one day — a couple, now almost three weeks ago — (I had) a little bit of lower back pain and went to bed early. And then a couple of days after that had no sense of smell for about a day. But that was several weeks ago. And since then, just nothing beyond that.”

Stephanopoulos said on Kimmel that he was “actually pretty surprised that it turned out positive,” Stephanopoulos said. “Even the technician when she called to say so, said, ‘We don’t get it.’ My temperature was 97, my oxygen was 99. She said, ‘We were surprised too, but here we go.’ ”

After working on the Michael Dukakis 1988 presidential campaign, Stephanopoulos became a leading member of Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign before becoming an aide in the Clinton administration.

A Fall River, Massachusetts native who spent part of his childhood in Purchase in Westchester County, lives in Manhattan with his wife and two daughters.

