Kingston Teen Killed In Horrific Crash In Region Remembered As Being ' Incredibly Thoughtful'

Dillon Tyler Gokey, of Kingston, died around 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 during a four-vehicle crash on Route 28 in the town of Shandaken.

Dillon, a Kingston native, was a junior at Kingston High School where he was consistently on the highest honor roll and played on the Varsity baseball team, his obituary said.

According to his obituary, Dillon was hard-working and goal-oriented. He worked in the Garden Center at Adams in Kingston, as well as various other side jobs, including; cutting firewood, mowing lawns, and helping his father in the family business.

"When he wasn't excelling academically, playing sports, or working hard to purchase his Audi and jet ski, Dillon enjoyed hunting with his father, snowboarding, riding his ATV, jet skiing, boating, and spending time with his family, especially relaxing at their home on Greenwood Lake," the obituary said.

He planned to attend Florida State University and eventually become an anesthesiologist.

Dillon is survived by his parents, Cathleen and Jamie Gokey, his sister, Reilly Gokey, his grandparents, Len and Janalyn Gokey, Charlie and Carol Blasi, and Joey Gillespie, his aunts and uncles, Jennifer Terpening and her husband Derek, Julie Conlin, Billi-Jo Byrne, Frank Gillespie and his wife Bethany, and Andrea Stenta and her husband Antonio, as well as many cousins and friends.

He is predeceased by his uncle, Mark Conlin.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 467 Delaware Ave., Kingston, 12401 at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15.

In place of flowers, donations in Dillon's memory can be made to: Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.Wish.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

