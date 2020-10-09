Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

New Area Eatery Offers Authentic Detroit Pizza

Christina Coulter
Chef Charlie Webb applying the finishing touches to a "PYT" slice, which is topped with heirloom tomato and red pepper relish, mozzarella, basil pesto, parmesan cheese and aged balsamic Photo Credit: hudsonandpackard on Instagram
Chef Charlie Webb Photo Credit: Hudsonandpackard.com

An alum of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park has opened a new pizza joint in Poughkeepsie that will be the only spot in Dutchess County serving Detroit-style pies. 

Detroit-style pizza is defined by its rectangular shape and thick crust that manages to be both crispy and chewy at the same time, is often topped with Wisconsin brick cheese and calls for the application of tomato sauce on top of, rather than under, its toppings. 

Army vet Charlie Webb grew up just outside Detroit in Michigan, and began crafting his own pizzas when he lived in Syracuse to experience a slice of home that our Northeastern pizzas couldn't provide. 

After rave reviews of his pizzas from family and friends, Webb enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America to hone his abilities after eight years in the Army. 

Although Webb knew that he would open a Detroit-style pizza restaurant, he didn't count on falling in love with the Hudson Valley, and decided to start his career as a restauranteur on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie. 

Before opening a storefront on Friday, Oct. 1, Webb sold pizza weekly at The Underwear Factory, the city's community kitchen, which is now closed due to COVID-19. 

The overwhelmingly positive responses the cooks received led to the establishment of their newly-opened storefront.

The name Hudson and Packard, according to the eatery's website, comes from two car companies that were popular in the early 1900s.

Historically, Detroit-style pizza was once made in small automotive drip pans.

Among Webb's pizza offerings are the "Hudson Hornet," a pizza with pepperoni, house-picked jalapeno, Mike's Hot Honey and tomato sauce; the "Thunderbird," with roasted rosemary chicken, herbed ranch dressing, thick-cut bacon and pecorino romano; and the "Ford Funghi," which boasts a blend of roasted cremini, shittake and oyster mushrooms, carmelized onions, goat cheese, truffle oil and lemon zest. 

