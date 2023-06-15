Overcast 57°

SHARE

9 Dutchess Teens Cause $30K In Damage To Ulster Business, Police Say

Nine teens were nabbed for the burglary of an office building causing more than $30,000 in damages.

Nine teens were charged with causing more than $30K in damage to a building in the town of Ulster.
Nine teens were charged with causing more than $30K in damage to a building in the town of Ulster. Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Ulster County on Monday, May 1 in the town of Ulster at the I Park 87 property (former IBM campus) on Enterprise Drive.

The teens, all from Dutchess County, ranging in age from 17 to 19, were arrested over the past week by the Ulster Police following a month-long investigation, said Chief Kyle S. Berardi of the Ulster Police.

The investigation found the teens forcibly entered one of the buildings on the property and intentionally caused approximately $30,000 in damage to the building, Beradi said.

Six were charged with felonies of burglary and criminal mischief, the chief said.

Two were charged with conspiracy and one was charged with criminal trespass. 

All nine were processed and released on appearance tickets to either Ulster County Family Court or the town of Ulster Court to answer the charges.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE