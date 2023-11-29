3 Nabbed With Drugs, Gun At Inn Monticello, Police Say

The warrants search occurred in Sullivan County in Monticello at the Monticello Inn around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The first search warrant was executed in room 218 where deputies arrested Jacob McCoy, aka “Scar”, age 50, of the Bronx.

McCoy, who is a 3-time felony offender, was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with several counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second search warrant was served in room 220 where deputies arrested Francisco Vasquez aka “Ricky”, age 27, and Divine Alexis aka “Casper”, age 34, both of Manhattan.

The two men were found to be in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, pills, and a loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine, Chaboty said.

The pair were charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a weapon

Conspiracy

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three men were held overnight for arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff said the Narcotics and Gang Intelligence Unit conducted the investigation over a two-month period.

He described the Monticello Inn as a “hornets’ nest” of drug activity. “We received complaints from citizens who were concerned about the constant foot traffic at the location,” he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.