2 People Injured During Kingston Crash, Police Say

The collision took place in Ulster County in Kingston around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 on Route 28.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, an investigation revealed that a 2012 Toyota, driven by Steven Beckerman of Woodstock, was traveling west in the right lane.

A 2006 Volkswagen, driven by Steven Kapushy of Boiceville, was also traveling west in the right land on Route 28. Kapushy moved over into the passing lane and was passing the Toyota when the Toyota attempted to make an unauthorized left turn striking the Volkswagen on the front-end passenger side, Nevel said.

Kapushy and his passenger were transported by ambulance to Health Alliance with non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel said. Kapushy was treated for an injury to his left hand, right shoulder, and neck injury.

The operator of the Toyota was not injured.

The investigation is pending.

