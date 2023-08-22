2 Found Dead Inside Livingston Manor Home

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14 on DeBruce Road in Livingston Manor.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home for a report of two dead people inside.

At the location deputies met the Livingston Manor Fire Department who cleared the building of any hazardous conditions, Chaboty said.

Sullivan County Coroner Elton Harris responded and pronounced dead Brian Sprague, age 50, and Diane Sprague, age 60, who were both occupants of the residence, Chaboty said.

Later the next day, deputies executed a search warrant at the residence in connection with the investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and sheriff’s detectives are waiting for the results.

Additional assistance at the scene was provided by Livingston Manor EMS, Mobile Medic, and the New York State Police.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff said the incident appears to be isolated and the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

