'You Had To Be Very Careful': Ex-Schoolmates Speak Out About Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer

Rex Heuermann, who sits behind bars charged with the serial killings of three women on Long Island and is the prime suspect in a fourth murder, is being described as a loner and a target by those who knew him in high school, according to a new report.

The Suffolk County DA's Office released images of serial murder suspect Rex Heuermann (far right) at a mobile phone store in Manhattan that were gathered during its investigation.
The Suffolk County DA's Office released images of serial murder suspect Rex Heuermann (far right) at a mobile phone store in Manhattan that were gathered during its investigation. Photo Credit: Suffolk County DA
Rex Heuermann and his Massapequa Park home in Nassau County.
Rex Heuermann and his Massapequa Park home in Nassau County. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The 59-year-old who resided with his wife and two children at the Massapequa Park home where he grew up at the time of his arrest graduated from Berner High School in Massapequa in 1981.

Actor Billy Baldwin, who was a Berner HS classmate of Heuermann's, expressed his shock at the turn of events the day Heuermann was taken into custody near his office on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Friday, July 14.

"Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann," the 60-year-old Baldwin wrote on social media that day. "Married, two kids, architect. Average guy… quiet, family man. Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock."

Some who attended school with Heuermann remember him being subjected to verbal taunts as a sixth-grader before he "grew larger and more menacing" in high school, reported The New York Times.

“I was really scared of him," one of them told The Times. "He was the type of guy if he snapped he could really hurt you. 

“He was disillusioned and he was misguided. You had to be very careful.”

Click here to read the complete New York Times report.

