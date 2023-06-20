Fair 72°

Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Central Islip Home

Detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her Long Island home.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 39-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her home at the Hawthorne Court apartments in Central Islip on Monday, June 19.
Michael Mashburn
The discovery was made at around 9:40 p.m. Monday, June 19, in Central Islip, at the Hawthorne Court apartments on Hawthorne Avenue.

Family members told police they found 39-year-old Shayna Staton dead inside her apartment, according to Suffolk County Police.

Staton was pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday, June 20.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

