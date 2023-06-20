Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Central Islip Home

The discovery was made at around 9:40 p.m. Monday, June 19, in Central Islip, at the Hawthorne Court apartments on Hawthorne Avenue.

Family members told police they found 39-year-old Shayna Staton dead inside her apartment, according to Suffolk County Police.

Staton was pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday, June 20.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.