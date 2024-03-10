Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 52°

Westhampton Man, 22, Caught With Child Porn: Police

Thanks to a cyber tip, police said they have arrested a Long Island man who was in possession of child pornography.

Kevin Walsh, a 22-year-old from Westhampton, was arrested for possessing child pornography, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pexels/kindelmedia
Sophie Grieser
Kevin Walsh, age 22, of Westhampton, was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday, March 6.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) were able to make an arrest following an investigation sparked by an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cyber tip.

Walsh has been charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and an additional three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, both felony charges.

He was arraigned and, in lieu of bail, was remanded to Suffolk County Jail. 

