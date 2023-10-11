Weeks Of Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Northern State Parkway In Huntington

The westbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway are scheduled to close overnight between Exit 42 and Exit 40 in Huntington for three weeks, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The roadway will close nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. while crews complete a pavement resurfacing project, according to the Department of Transportation.

Drivers will follow a signed detour during those times.

Transportation officials urged the public to plan for possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

