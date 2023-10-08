Weeks Of Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Both directions of the Long Island Expressway are scheduled to close nightly at Exit 63 in the Town of Brookhaven for two weeks, beginning on Monday, Oct. 9.

The roadway will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night while crews continue working on a bridge deck renewal project, according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured onto the Service Road. A new temporary traffic pattern that shifts lanes will be installed.

Transportation officials urged the public to plan for possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

