Wannabe Bank Robber Leaves North Babylon Branch Empty Handed

The incident happened Wednesday, July 5, in North Babylon, at the Bethpage Federal Credit Union on Deer Park Avenue.

A man walked into the branch at around 9:30 a.m. and passed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Suffolk County Police.

He then fled the bank on foot without any money. Police did not say why the robbery was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as Black, around 5-feet-8-inches tall. He was wearing gloves, a baseball hat, a surgical mask, and glasses with a gray sweatshirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

