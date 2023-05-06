Fair 64°

Twice Is Nice: Take 5 Top-Prize Tickets Sold In Farmingville, Freeport

Two lottery tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars were sold at stores on Long Island.

Two lucky players have each won thousands of dollars after snagging top-prize winning Take 5 tickets.
Michael Mashburn
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $38,815 was purchased in Farmingville, at the 7-Eleven located at 3000 North Ocean Avenue, for the Thursday, May 4 evening drawing, New York Lottery announced.

Another top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $20,658 was sold in Freeport, at the Rag Time Discount located at 80 South Main Street, for the Thursday midday drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

