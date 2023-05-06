Twice Is Nice: Take 5 Top-Prize Tickets Sold In Farmingville, Freeport

A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $38,815 was purchased in Farmingville, at the 7-Eleven located at 3000 North Ocean Avenue, for the Thursday, May 4 evening drawing, New York Lottery announced.

Another top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $20,658 was sold in Freeport, at the Rag Time Discount located at 80 South Main Street, for the Thursday midday drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

