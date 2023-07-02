Triple-Fatal Crash: 2 Children, Teen From Bay Shore ID'd As Victims Near Florida-Georgia Border

The crash happened Saturday morning, July 1 near Jacksonville and involved a car and an SUV in the center lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles slowed or stopped on a bridge separating Florida and Georgia at around 7:40 a.m.

The victims who died are all from the hamlet of Bay Shore on Long Island. They are ages 10, 12, and 14.

Three others suffered serious injuries.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

