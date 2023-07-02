Overcast 76°

Triple-Fatal Crash: 2 Children, Teen From Bay Shore ID'd As Victims Near Florida-Georgia Border

Two children and a teenager from New York were killed in a crash on a stretch of I-95 in northeast Florida.

The crash happened Saturday morning, July 1 between Jacksonville (outlined in red) and the Georgia border.
Joe Lombardi
The crash happened Saturday morning, July 1 near Jacksonville and involved a car and an SUV in the center lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles slowed or stopped on a bridge separating Florida and Georgia at around 7:40 a.m.

The victims who died are all from the hamlet of Bay Shore on Long Island. They are ages 10, 12, and 14.

Three others suffered serious injuries.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

