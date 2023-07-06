Fourth Bay Shore Child Dies Following Crash Near Florida-Georgia Border, Family Says

The family of Cristian Rojas Redondo has announced that he succumbed to injuries following a triple-fatal crash that happened on Saturday, July 1.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victims, all from Bay Shore, were traveling near Jacksonville, Florida on a stretch of I-95.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., a car and SUV crashed when one slowed or stopped in the center lane of a bridge connecting Florida and Georgia.

Three siblings of Cristian Rojas Redondo were killed in the initial crash. They were ages 10, 12, and 14. (See the first image above. Click on the second image for a photo of Cristian)

On Tuesday, July 4, family member Ada Redondo announced via GoFundMe that one of the initial survivors, the fourth child, had died.

“Unfortunately today he has left to be with our Heavenly Father,” Ada wrote.

“This has been a terrible tragedy to the Redondo Family, we lost four beautiful children that are now with God.”

Ada hopes to raise enough money to transport Cristian’s body back to Long Island, “where he was born and raised.”

Just two days prior, Ada, who appears to be the aunt of at least three of the children, implored the community to help raise money to bury the first trio killed in the crash.

The first fundraiser, now closed, raised over $20,000 in three days.

Now, the community has supplied $7,751 of the $10,000 goal to bring Cristian’s body home, with many leaving words of support along with donations.

Along with condolences, donor Kelly Molloy wrote that she was “sending love to help the family through this difficult time.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote donor Jasmine Palacios.

“There are no words that can explain the grief but I pray God gives the family strength to deal with this tragedy.”

One of the victims in critical condition is Cristian's mother, an acquaintance of the family told Daily Voice.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.