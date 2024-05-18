Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Trio Charged After SLA Inspection At Huntington Station Deli

Two employees and one customer face charges after a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check at a Long Island deli.

Las Lajas Deli on Depot Road in Huntington Station.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
In response to community complaints,  an SLA Inspection was conducted at around 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Las Lajas Deli located in Huntington Station on Depot Road.

The three charged are:

  • Carla Rodriguez-Romero, 42, of Huntington Station, a deli employee, was charged with disorderly premises, an unclassified misdemeanor, and issued four SLA citations.
  • Shiloh Dixon, age 45, of Hempstead, an employee of the deli, was charged with an active bench warrant.
  • Jose Cante-Secaida, age 46, of Huntington Station, a patron of the deli, was charged with an active bench warrant and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Suffolk County Police said the State Liquor Authority observed numerous violations and is conducting a further investigation into the establishment, along with the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement. 

As a result of the inspection, the establishment was closed for the night.

The operation was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,
  • Second Precinct Community Support Unit, 
  • Second Precinct Patrol officers, 
  • New York State Liquor Authority
  • Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.

