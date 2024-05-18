Trio Charged After SLA Inspection At Huntington Station Deli

In response to community complaints, an SLA Inspection was conducted at around 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Las Lajas Deli located in Huntington Station on Depot Road.

The three charged are:

Carla Rodriguez-Romero, 42, of Huntington Station, a deli employee, was charged with disorderly premises, an unclassified misdemeanor, and issued four SLA citations.

Shiloh Dixon, age 45, of Hempstead, an employee of the deli, was charged with an active bench warrant.

Jose Cante-Secaida, age 46, of Huntington Station, a patron of the deli, was charged with an active bench warrant and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Suffolk County Police said the State Liquor Authority observed numerous violations and is conducting a further investigation into the establishment, along with the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.

As a result of the inspection, the establishment was closed for the night.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

Second Precinct Community Support Unit,

Second Precinct Patrol officers,

New York State Liquor Authority

Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.

