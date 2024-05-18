Trio Charged After SLA Inspection At Huntington Station Deli

In response to community complaints, an SLA Inspection was conducted at around 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Las Lajas Deli located in Huntington Station on Depot Road.
The three charged are:
- Carla Rodriguez-Romero, 42, of Huntington Station, a deli employee, was charged with disorderly premises, an unclassified misdemeanor, and issued four SLA citations.
- Shiloh Dixon, age 45, of Hempstead, an employee of the deli, was charged with an active bench warrant.
- Jose Cante-Secaida, age 46, of Huntington Station, a patron of the deli, was charged with an active bench warrant and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Suffolk County Police said the State Liquor Authority observed numerous violations and is conducting a further investigation into the establishment, along with the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.
As a result of the inspection, the establishment was closed for the night.
The operation was conducted by:
- Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,
- Second Precinct Community Support Unit,
- Second Precinct Patrol officers,
- New York State Liquor Authority
- Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.
