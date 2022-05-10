Weeks-Long Closures Scheduled On Southern State Parkway In Babylon, Islip

Lane closures have been scheduled on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island which will take several weeks to allow crews to pave the roadway.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) issued an alert advising that as of Tuesday, May 10, there will be overnight lane closures on the parkway in Suffolk County for approximately nine weeks to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project.

Closures are scheduled on the eastbound Southern State Parkway between Exit 39 (State Route 231) and Exit 41A (Sagtikos State Parkway) in the Towns of Babylon and Islip.

The closures are planned nightly on weeknights between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be detoured off the parkway at Exit 39S onto southbound Route 231 for approximately one mile to eastbound State Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) for access to Southern State Parkway.

