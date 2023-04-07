Expect Delays: Weeks Of Full Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Drivers are being warned about weeks of overnight closures scheduled for a portion of the Long Island Expressway.

Beginning Monday, April 10, both directions of I-495 will be closed nightly at exit 65 (Suffolk County Route 16) in the Town of Brookhaven from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

The closures, which will allow crews to complete bridge maintenance work, are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

During that time, drivers will be detoured onto the Service Roads.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

